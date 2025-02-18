Jason Momoa surprises local school with new initiative to help curb major issue in children's futures: 'It's hurting us'

"Thank you for your commitment and influencing the next generation."

Jason Momoa surprised Kamehameha students in Hawaiʻi to launch an exciting new mālama ʻāina initiative. Mālama ʻāina is a native phrase meaning "to care for the land" and a core principle of Hawaiian culture.

Kamehameha Schools Kapālama has partnered with Mananalu Water, founded by Momoa, and Boomerang Water to vastly reduce single-use plastic water bottle waste. The campus plans to launch KS-branded bottles and recovery stations in the spring of 2025.

According to the Mananalu website, the Boomerang Bottling System uses aluminum or glass to sanitize, refill, and cap up to 3,000 reusable bottles of ultra-purified water daily. Because it taps into local water sources, it drastically cuts the carbon creation tied to shipping beverages, reducing transportation pollution by 95%.

"I created Mananalu to eliminate single-use plastic," Momoa told the school. "... My goal is to eliminate and ban, in two years or less, single-use plastic bottles. … We don't need them. All it's doing is hurting our lands, it's hurting our oceans, and it's hurting us."

Plastic Oceans reported that 380 million tons of plastic are produced each year — 50% of which is for single-use purposes. Typically made entirely of dirty energy, plastic can take centuries to break down, if at all. As plastic degrades, it creates microplastics that invade our environment at every level.

These teeny tiny particles are found everywhere, from the highest mountains to the deepest seas, in the soil used to grow food, and even the human brain. It's unavoidable at this point. That said, avoiding plastic whenever possible is better for your health and the environment, and it's a lot easier than you might think.

You could save up to $1,300 a year by investing in a reusable water bottle. Not only will it keep more money in your pocket, but it will keep plastic waste out of methane-producing landfills and microplastics out of your body.

Ditch single-use grocery bags, coffee cups, and to-go containers, too. Plastic-free options are generally higher quality and last longer, which is a win for everyone. Packaging is one of the biggest culprits of plastic waste, so find and support brands that use alternative packaging to reduce your carbon footprint and save the planet all in one go.

Momoa's efforts were met with applause.

"Good for you using your gift to create and make a difference. … Bravo, Mr. Momoa," one Instagrammer wrote.

"There should not be any single use water bottles for sale anywhere," a commenter agreed.

"Thank you for your commitment and influencing the next generation," another praised.

