Woman uses Google Maps to uncover harsh reality of major retailer's clothing factories: 'This is so eye opening'

"Thank you for sharing this!"

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: TikTok

When you buy from fast fashion companies, the cost goes beyond the price tag, with your purchases contributing to garment workers' low wages and environmental harm.

TikTok creator Jaime Elana Pelletier (@jaimeelana) is shedding light on the harsh realities of fast fashion production by investigating a factory linked to major brands, including Old Navy, Forever 21, and Fanatics. 

@jaimeelana Hey @Old Navy Official 👀🫣 Better options: @Yes Friends @Harvest & Mill Dorsu #oldnavy #fastfashionsucks #underconsumption #sustainability #oldnavyhaul #oldnavystyle #sustainablefashion #environmentallyfriendly #deinfluencing #deinfluence #nobuy #lowbuy ♬ original sound - Jaime Elana Pelletier

The video Pelletier posted exposes the working conditions and wages at Wuxian Garment Indonesia, a textile factory in West Java.

In the clip, Pelletier uses Google Maps to show the factory's high-security perimeter, packed production floor, and surrounding worker housing. 

"The entire factory is surrounded by this huge concrete wall with barbed wire and multiple security cameras," she observed, speculating that theft may be a concern. 

She also highlighted wage discrepancies, noting that while the region's minimum wage is $132 per month, a living wage is estimated at nearly double that, $261 per month.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

While Old Navy is the primary buyer, Pelletier stresses that these conditions are common across fast fashion. To avoid fast fashion, she encourages viewers to shop secondhand.

The secondhand clothing industry is on the rise, with projections to double in value by 2026, per Retail Dive. These products are healthier for the environment too, limiting the vast amount of resources that goes into producing new clothes that will likely become waste soon after they leave the production line.

Additionally, she suggests supporting ethical brands, listing alternatives such as Yes Friends, Harvest & Mill, and Dorsu.

Look for companies that prioritize ethical practices and sustainability. Some brands have even adopted circular models, allowing customers to send in used items for credit or money; those things are then resold or recycled. This not only reduces waste but also encourages more responsible consumption patterns.

"This is so eye opening!!! Thank you for sharing this stuff with us! I definitely want to be conscious about making better clothing choices!" one user commented. 

Another wrote: "This series is eye opening. Makes me think twice before ordering more clothes on whether I actually need them." 

As conversations about sustainability and ethical labor gain momentum, fast fashion brands face growing scrutiny. The video serves as a stark reminder of the hidden costs behind cheap fashion — and the power of informed choices.

