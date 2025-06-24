Company announces sprawling wind farm that will power thousands of homes: 'This is just the beginning'

"The importance of the investment for the local community is diverse."

An Austria-based company is setting the stage for a sprawling new energy initiative in a city in Bosnia.

Interenergo, owned by energy group Kelag, has established the Ivan Sedlo wind farm in the municipality of Hadžići, making it the first power-generating wind facility in Sarajevo Canton, one of the ten cantons (akin to states) of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This marks the company's first wind power plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has a total installed capacity of 25 megawatts, spanning five Siemens Gamesa 5.0 turbines.

This wind farm is expected to generate enough green electricity to power approximately 11,000 households across Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the company's website, thereby contributing to lower carbon dioxide pollution nationwide.

Bosnia and Herzegovina produced about 0.05% of global planet-warming gas pollution in 2021, so this is a big step forward in reducing the country's overall carbon output.

"The importance of the investment for the local community is diverse — from a cleaner environment and new jobs to additional funds for the Municipality of Hadžići's budget," said Eldar Čomor, mayor of Hadžići, in an official statement.

"I believe this is just the beginning, as we have a clear goal: the development of environmentally sustainable, long-term profitable, and socially responsible energy solutions."

Wind farms like this help promote lower overall energy costs. While they are often considered secondary to other renewable energy sources, such as solar, advancements in wind technology are allowing them to catch up slowly but surely.

One company has used AI to design more efficient wind turbines, and another recent offshore wind project, located off the coast of Virginia, is scheduled for completion by 2026. This project will feature approximately 176 turbines, providing power to over 660,000 homes and saving nearly 25% of Virginia residents $3 billion in energy costs over the first decade of operation.

The more projects like this that continue to emerge, the more new jobs will be created in the renewable energy industry, in addition to reducing our reliance on dirty fuels that pollute our air and limit the possibility of a safer, cleaner future.

