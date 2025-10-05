Energy expert urges Americans to upgrade their homes before incentives worth thousands dry up: 'If you pay taxes … you can get tax credits'

If you're on the fence about getting solar panels, an expert has sage advice: Get up and act now.

During an interview with Fox 32's Good Day Chicago, Windfree Solar CEO Eric Heineman encouraged homeowners to act quickly on getting solar panels to take advantage of a 30% federal tax credit that expires at the end of 2025.

"If you pay taxes, if you make money legally, you can get tax credits when you buy solar," Heineman said.

Solar panels allow homeowners to reduce their reliance on dirty, polluting energy sources while taking advantage of clean energy that can also bring monthly electricity bills way down.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

And thanks to rebates and tax credits, the upfront cost may be lower than you'd expect. That's especially true when using EnergySage's free tools, which allow homeowners to compare quotes from several installation companies to find the right deal.

And thanks to rebates and tax credits, the upfront cost may be lower than you'd expect. That's especially true when using EnergySage's free tools, which allow homeowners to compare quotes from several installation companies to find the right deal.

Heineman also pointed out that the U.S. Treasury has changed its rules surrounding the solar tax credit. Previously, panels had to be fully installed by Dec. 31 to qualify for the credit. Now, Heineman said, homeowners need to have a signed contract and to have paid at least 5% of the total cost to qualify.

Along with the federal credit, many states offer rebates and credits that will extend into next year and beyond.

Illinois, for example, offers tax credits that, when added to federal credits, can result in up to 70% in total savings. To see what's available for your home, EnergySage offers a free mapping tool that shows incentives and the average installation cost by state.

"When you compound it all, it's like a three- to five-year payback," Heineman told Good Day Chicago. "Without the tax credits, it can be a six- to eight-year payback."

In total, EnergySage estimates the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on solar installations. Of course, even with credits and rebates, the upfront cost may be prohibitive for some.

If that's the case, but you still want to experience at-home solar energy, leasing solar panels could be the solution. Palmetto's LightReach program allows homeowners to do just that, providing leasing options that require little to no money down.

And getting solar panels can be just the start of your eco-friendly home upgrades. Pairing those panels with electric appliances, like an energy-efficient heat pump, not only further reduces your carbon footprint, but it also drives your utility costs down even more. Mitsubishi can help you find not only the right heat pump for your home, but also the right installer for your budget.

