Two major companies announce merger that could impact wide range of consumer products: 'Combined strength'

Two powerhouse companies have announced a strategic merger as they reimagine the future of packaging to be cleaner and more sustainable.

As Plastics Today detailed, IPL and Schoeller Allibert believe that combining their know-how in rigid plastic manufacturing and reusable transport packaging, respectively, will help move the needle toward more eco-friendly corporate practices.

The merged companies will operate 27 manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Given that the partners also reported a combined revenue of $1.4 billion in 2024, the news sparked optimism that the industry leaders might kick-start a revolution in the packaging realm.

According to Our World in Data, packaging accounts for around 40% of the world's plastic waste, which ends up in overcrowded landfills, as litter in otherwise pristine recreation areas, and contaminates our ecosystems, even entering our bodies through various exposure points.

A study conducted by the University of Newcastle, Australia, and commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund found the average person ingests around 2,000 plastic pieces every week.

While supporting brands with plastic-free packaging is a crucial way to contribute to a cleaner future, as plastics can linger generations and are usually derived from polluting fuels like motor oil and gasoline, turning existing plastics into a more circular resource can help prevent new plastics from entering the picture — particularly since recycling rates are generally abysmal.

IPL, a Dublin-based company that provides rigid plastics for a wide range of industries, writes that "we must address packaging material use more holistically" and supports regulations that would boost the availability of recycled resins, over time helping to reduce and eliminate waste.

"The future of packaging lies in sustainability, innovation and adaptability. This merger will allow IPL and Schoeller Allibert to combine our strengths on both sides of the Atlantic to meet that future together," IPL CEO Alan Walsh said in a press release.

"Our combined strength in packaging solutions is well positioned to benefit from the tailwinds for the sector, driven by corporate sustainability ambitions and evolving regulations to improve value chains and reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste," said Alejandro Cabal Uribe, CEO of Schoeller Allibert, which serves multiple industries, including the food and pharma sectors, with its returnable transport packaging and specialized services.

The Netherlands-based company also teamed up with Tetra Pak to develop a transport crate made with recycled beverage carton materials, per Plastics Today.

