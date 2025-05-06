Outraged shopper sparks backlash after revealing what's actually inside high-end beauty bottle: 'That just doesn't make sense'

"I had to check, and this bottle costs about $100 where I am."

When one Reddit user unboxed their eye cream, it was anything but a sight for sore eyes because of the oversized, unnecessary packaging.

What happened?

The shopper shared several photos with the r/EgregiousPackaging subreddit of a bottle of wild plum eye cream from Eminence Organic Skin Care.

The poster's excitement about the product quickly faded after discovering the actual cream container was hidden inside a small bottle, which was then encased in a larger bottle.

In the images the user uploaded, the extent of the packaging waste is made clear by the measurements taken of the product's components. The big bottle measures five inches long, while the cream container is less than an inch long.

"Quality product but outrageous packaging," the original poster said. "See all the pics if you want to be amazed. Package claims 1.05 oz, however, volume-wise, that just doesn't make sense."

"Why hide the brand name?" one user commented. "Name and shame."

"So that 'bottle' contains two tablespoons and people buy this?" another asked in disbelief. "I had to check, and this bottle costs about $100 where I am."

"There's no reason an airless pump that small needs an outer tube that's that much bigger," someone else said.

Why is packaging waste important?

First, the deceptive packaging tricks customers into thinking they're getting more product than is actually in the bottle.

While one commenter noted that the bulky packaging is designed to protect the eye cream from air exposure and preserve natural ingredients, the packaging still seems a bit excessive. The fact that the container holds so little product means consumers will have to order refills more often than they probably intended.

Packaging waste also contributes to global heating through its production, transportation, and disposal. The extra packaging requires more raw materials in manufacturing, which puts further strain on the planet.

Plastic is one of the most widely used materials in packaging, and packaging is responsible for 40% of the planet's plastic waste, per Our World in Data.

When plastic sits in landfills, it can leach harmful chemicals into the environment. Since plastic can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down, it poses a huge risk to ecosystems and wildlife.

Is Eminence doing anything about this?

Eminence hasn't publicly addressed this incident, although its website indicates it uses eco-friendly packaging whenever possible.

For example, it said, "all product boxes are recyclable, made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified material and printed with eco-friendly inks."

Eminence also uses recyclable plastic for its product containers and ensures that all packing boxes are either recycled or reused.

It's worth noting that the extra packaging could be an issue with this specific product, or perhaps it's intentionally designed that way to prevent air gaps and extend its shelf life.

What else are companies doing to reduce packaging waste?

Several major beauty brands, including Nivea and Estée Lauder, have announced plans to reduce packaging materials and use less plastic.

The former also started using 80% recycled aluminum in its iconic Nivea Creme, which will dramatically reduce pollution generated in manufacturing.

Lawmakers in many locations are enforcing stricter regulations on packaging waste and the types of materials businesses can use. In the European Union, for example, companies are required to minimize packaging and use 65% recycled content for single-use plastic bottles by 2040.

Consumers can help in these efforts by purchasing reusable alternatives for single-use beauty products and recycling empties at places like Ulta and Sephora.

Both brands have partnered with the nonprofit Pact Collective to offer recycling bins at locations across North America and select stores worldwide.

