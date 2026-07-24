Maryland warns of fake invoices slipping into home sale, renovation, and business emails

In some cases, the problem may remain hidden for days or even weeks.

Officials in St. Mary's County, Maryland, are alerting both residents and local businesses to an invoice fraud scheme that can siphon thousands of dollars from homebuyers, contractors, and others through what appear to be otherwise legitimate transactions.

For anyone sending a large payment tied to a home purchase, renovation, or business invoice, a single convincing email can be enough to redirect large sums straight to a criminal.

What's happening?

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, the scheme is showing up more often in real estate sales, construction and renovation work, and other business transactions.

As The BayNet.com reported, authorities described the fraud as manipulating ordinary back-and-forth communication by inserting false payment instructions into the process.

Instead of starting a new exchange, scammers can hijack or mimic an existing email conversation between a business and a client.

They then send what appears to be a legitimate bill, but with payment details changed so the money goes into an account they control, making this particular scam especially insidious.

The fraud can be difficult to detect in the moment.

In some cases, the problem may remain hidden for days or even weeks, surfacing only when the real business follows up with the victim about a bill that was never paid.

Authorities say the losses can be significant because these scams often involve large transactions, including down payments, contractor invoices, and other major expenses.

Why does it matter?

This kind of fraud can hit people during some of the most expensive and stressful moments in life, such as buying a home, repairing one, or running a small business.

The scam does not necessarily rely on an obviously fake message; it exploits trust that already exists between customers and local companies.

As essential financial transactions increasingly rely on email, scammers have broader opportunities to mimic routine paperwork and create a false sense of urgency.

Rather than resembling a dramatic cyberattack, the scam can look like a normal invoice arriving at exactly the right time.

Many people know to ignore suspicious messages from unknown senders, but a fake invoice tied to a real project can be much harder to identify.

What can I do?

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office emphasized that the most important step is to verify payment instructions before sending money.

If an invoice arrives by email, consumers should call the business directly using a phone number they already trust, not one listed in the suspicious message.

It can also help to slow down and review the details carefully.

Authorities recommend checking the sender's email address for subtle misspellings, swapped letters, or unusual web domains that may be easy to miss at first glance.

Consumers should also be wary of pressure tactics.

If a message insists that payment must be made immediately, that urgency may be part of the scam. Taking a few extra minutes to confirm where the money is going can protect a much larger amount.

Anyone who believes they may already have been targeted is urged to report it as soon as possible.

Locals can visit the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office website for more information and can also submit a fraud report online or call the non-emergency line at 301-475-4040, whereas residents of other jurisdictions can contact local law enforcement agencies to report the scam.

The Sheriff's Office reiterated advice to residents to confirm payment details by phone using a number they already know, check for small discrepancies in the sender's address, and to exercise caution when an invoice email labels a payment request as "urgent."

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