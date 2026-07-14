Woman gets call from 'verified' bank number, then loses life savings to fake FBI courier

A phone call from a "verified" bank number sounded convincing enough that one young woman drained her account and handed over every dollar she had.

Instead, the warning about identity theft turned out to be the scam itself, and her life savings disappeared.

What happened?

Content creator Keira Leann (@keira_leann) said that in late June 2026, she got a call that appeared to be from her bank. During that call, she was told that identity theft was affecting her account and that her money was being stolen.

As recounted by Money Digest, she was told to visit a nearby branch, withdraw all of her money because it was supposedly "under investigation," and then give the cash to a courier whom the callers said was FBI-approved. She followed those instructions and lost her life savings.

This was not an isolated case: in 2023, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center issued a nationwide alert about tech-support scams that pushed victims to take out cash and send it through shipping companies.

Although these scams are often targeted at older adults, younger people are being caught up in them more frequently, especially when the incoming call looks legitimate on a phone screen.

Why does it matter?

Scammers make schemes like this effective by mixing urgency, fear, and false authority. A caller may sound official, bring up identity theft, and pressure someone to act immediately, as though any delay will cause major financial harm.

A number that appears "verified" can make the story feel even more convincing. The Federal Trade Commission has warned that caller ID for banks and government agencies can be spoofed, so a number that looks authentic may still be fraudulent. As AI-powered scam tools spread, that kind of deception may become even harder to catch.

In Leann's case, the clearest red flags were the pressure to move quickly, the demand to withdraw cash, and the assurance that a courier would protect the money. The FBI has said that legitimate agencies do not ask for money in that way.

The fallout can be serious. After cash has been withdrawn and handed over or shipped, recovering it is often harder than getting back money lost through some digital payment methods.

What can I do?

If you get a call like this, end it and contact your bank yourself using the number on your bank card, your account statement, or the company's official website. Do not rely on the incoming number, even if it looks real.

If you have already sent cash, the FBI says to secure your accounts with your bank first, then contact the shipping company or app involved to try to stop the delivery. Some carriers offer interception or redirection for eligible shipments, which may help if the cash has not yet arrived.

Save everything related to the scam, including screenshots, phone numbers, names, license plate numbers, payment details, and delivery information. Victims should report the incident to the FBI's IC3, the FTC, and local law enforcement as quickly as possible.

Consumers should also be cautious about follow-up offers from people claiming they can recover the money for an upfront fee. The FTC has said legitimate agencies and organizations do not ask victims to pay in advance to recover funds.

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