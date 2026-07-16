FTC says letters claiming you're heir to millions are back, and the 'lawyer' is a scammer

The Federal Trade Commission says a familiar mail scam is making the rounds again. Phony law firms are sending letters to consumers claiming they are the heir to an unclaimed life insurance payout worth millions.

The supposed attorney behind the offer, the FTC warns, is not trying to help but trying to steal your money or information.

What's happening?

In a recent alert, the FTC said consumers are once again receiving mailed notices about supposedly "unclaimed" life insurance proceeds. The renewed alert comes nearly three years after a previous entry by the agency.

The FTC notes the story usually centers on a dead policyholder with the same last name as the recipient, with a "law firm" claiming there is no known heir to a policy worth millions.

To make the offer seem less suspicious, the letter may say the money would be shared among you, the firm, and charitable organizations. Framing it that way can make the pitch sound thoughtful and legitimate instead of obviously dangerous, the FTC explains.

The agency says there is no real inheritance behind these claims. Instead, the letters are meant to get people to respond so the scammer can ask for sensitive details, including Social Security or bank account numbers, or demand money.

"Never send money or information to a stranger who promises big rewards," the alert states. "That's always a scam."

Why does it matter?

This kind of scam preys on hope, curiosity, and trust in professional-looking paperwork. A letter from a supposed law office can feel more official than an email or text message, which may lead some people to let their guard down.

A single response can open the door to identity theft, emptied bank accounts, and lasting financial stress. For many households, losing money to a scam can mean missed bills, delayed savings goals, or less room to make safer, healthier choices for their families and communities.

Fraud constantly evolves by recycling old tactics. Even when a scam sounds familiar, it can still ensnare new victims. Whether it be Ponzi schemes, pyramid schemes, or phony investments, a new wave of scammers is always looking for new consumers to dupe.

As the saying goes there's no such thing as free lunch. The prospect of found money is appetizing enough, though, to attract many consumers.

What can I do?

If a stranger offers a huge payoff but wants personal information or money in return, the FTC says to treat it as fraud and stop there. Its basic advice on these letters is simple in asking you to not engage.

If one of these letters lands in your mailbox, do not send money and do not share financial information. It can also help to alert friends, relatives, and neighbors, because someone who seems less likely to ignore official-looking mail may be more vulnerable to the scheme.

The FTC also says consumers can report the scam at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. And for people who want to stay current on fraud trends, the agency recommends signing up for its Consumer Alerts.

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