New report reveals stunning investment sector hitting nearly $400 billion in value: 'Underlying strength'

Global investment in clean energy is proving to be one of the smartest bets in the global economy, according to a report from Zero Carbon Analytics, outlined by the Guardian. Even with political pushback in the U.S., new reports show renewable energy is powering ahead.

In the first half of 2025, global funding for renewables hit a record $386 billion. That surge means clean energy now accounts for roughly two-thirds of all new global energy spending — about $2.2 trillion this year — compared to $1 trillion for dirty energy sources like oil and gas.

"This shows the sector still has momentum and underlying strength," said Joanne Bentley-McKune, a research analyst.

Wind energy is an investment darling, with onshore and offshore investments jumping 25%, driven largely by China and Europe. Meanwhile, more than $470 billion in future clean energy finance has already been announced for 2025. About three-quarters of that will go toward modernizing power grids. This will help ensure companies and businesses have stable and reliable access to clean electricity.

Despite the current U.S. administration pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement and dismantling low-carbon projects, companies and investors are staying the course. A report from the Net Zero Tracker found that companies representing 70% of global revenue among the top 2,000 listed firms are actively pursuing environmental goals.

In the U.S., 304 major corporations now have net-zero targets. That's up from the 279 from last year, ultimately accounting for almost two-thirds of corporate revenue in the U.S. This rise shows that climate action isn't just about helping the planet (although that's a big driver). For companies, it's also about staying competitive.

"Talk of a net zero recession is overblown," said John Lang, the lead author of the report. "Backtracking is confined to fossil fuels and their financiers, while more companies are moving from box-ticking to real emission cuts – a long-overdue reset."

From EV job growth across the Midwest to record profits from renewable energy stocks, the evidence shows that clean technology is becoming a cornerstone of economic opportunity. Beyond environmental wins, these trends point to a cleaner economy that's financially logical. Clean energy is generating new jobs and insulating nations from volatile oil markets.

As Thomas Hale, professor of global public policy at Oxford University, explained, "U.S. companies know they need to keep pace with the EU, China and other regions where climate policy is increasingly shaping competitiveness. Net zero is less a political battleground and more a race to secure future markets, investment, and jobs."

