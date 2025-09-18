New report reveals stunning surge in one key investment sector: 'Putting their money where project returns are strongest'

Despite the American government's recent investments in the fossil fuel industry, clean energy is not only not going away — it is booming at historic levels.

According to the latest investment data collected by BloombergNEF, global investment in new renewable energy projects hit a record $386 billion in the first half of 2025, up 10% from the previous year. Predictably, the United States saw the biggest drop worldwide in this sector, with committed spending down $20.5 billion (36%) from the second half of 2024.

However, looking at the landscape worldwide, the industry still has much to celebrate and anticipate for the future.

"Renewable energy investors and developers are rethinking capital allocation and putting their money where project returns are strongest," said Meredith Annex, the head of clean power at BloombergNEF.

It's encouraging to see powerful investors and business leaders continuing to react to and plan for the future of the energy market, because no matter what certain world leaders want to believe, the impact of our changing climate isn't just coming down the line — it's here right now.

Because these private companies have been anticipating this for a long time, many of the necessary technologies involved in processes like decarbonization are now not only ready for widespread adoption, but they're fairly cheap relative to their former costs. They'll also create thousands of jobs and significantly buoy the economy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Simply put, going green is a massive moral and financial win at this point, and there is no legitimate reason to avoid its clear benefits.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Bloomberg's latest report? The number of new entrants to the market.

Both the United States and China have somewhat scaled back their clean energy commitments (though the latter remains the world's largest renewable market), but on the other hand, mainland Europe saw investment in the first half of 2025 rise by nearly $30 billion (63%), Southeast Asia grew by 7% from the second half of 2024, and Latin American markets gained their largest share of regional investment to date.

The more countries that invest in a sustainable climate future, the greater the possibility of a legitimately sustainable future becomes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.