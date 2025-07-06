Frustrated employee sounds off over dangerous product openly sold at their store: 'I'm worried I'll get arrested'

One hardware store employee is sounding the alarm about a harmful product people should avoid. They posted their annoyance in the r/invasivespecies subreddit after spotting invasive plants for sale.

"They sell FREAKING callery pears & Chinese elms!! I want to kill them, but I'm worried I'll get arrested &/or fired," the original poster wrote. The worker is now hoping to transfer to the gardening section as a way to dissuade customers from getting those non-native options.

While it is a noble gesture, the OP can't warn every customer, especially when off-shift. A better solution they're considering is calling the vendor about removing the plants.

Luckily, there are also other ways to take action.

One commenter suggested: "Contact your state's extension office if you're in the US … Don't just convince customers to not buy the plants. Convince customers to complain to the company."

Someone else advised looking into the Department of Agriculture's Noxious Weed Program.

Sadly, big box stores mishandling plants isn't new. One Redditor caught Walmart employees discarding plants that were still in good condition. In Florida, a customer unknowingly bought Colocasia esculenta from a local Costco.

Unsuspecting customers may buy plants and seeds that can destroy their gardens and property. For example, Callery pears can vigorously resprout and create dense thickets that easily smother native plants, per Oklahoma State University. A single Chinese elm tree reproduces thousands of seeds that can remain in your soil for years, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Damage can also extend beyond your lawn, especially when seeds are dispersed through wind, water, birds, and human activity.

As native vegetation dies off, the food and habitats of pollinators and mammals are at risk. According to the United Nations, healthy biodiversity is the primary weapon in fighting climate change because native plants absorb carbon, reducing the amount that can trap heat in the atmosphere.

Luckily, with some elbow grease, compost, native seeds, and mulch for weed regrowth prevention, you can remediate an invasion by rewilding the yard.

It is worth the effort, since these less-thirsty native plants prevent water pollution by filtering sediment and excess nutrients. Groundcovers are beautiful alternatives to traditional grass while preventing erosion and smothering weeds. They also enable you to enjoy less maintenance, which saves time and produces less green waste and carbon exhaust from mowing. From xeriscaping to rain gardens, several native lawn options are available.

In addition to several recommendations to call the state and other agencies, some commenters offered comedic solutions, from salt to forgetting to water the store's invasives.

"Buckthorn blaster or herbicide-covered glove?" one commenter joked.

