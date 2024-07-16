  • Home Home

Gardener furious after discovering brutal features of plant purchased from major retailer: 'Write to headquarters'

"I'm surprised Florida allows the import of them at all!"

by Leo Collis
"I'm surprised Florida allows the import of them at all!"

Photo Credit: iStock

One gardener in Florida got lucky by noticing the troubling properties of their newly purchased plant before adding it to their garden. 

After finding interesting plant bulbs at their local Costco, they grabbed them and brought them home. What they didn't realize, though, was that it was a colocasia esculenta. In a post on Reddit showing the offending item, they noted that the plant is "highly invasive (at least in Florida)."

"I'm surprised Florida allows the import of them at all!"
Photo Credit: iStock
"I'm surprised Florida allows the import of them at all!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Please don't plant," they added, later adding in the comments section, "I didn't read the fine print and thought I scored some true elephant ears. Unfortunately, these are the invasive knockoffs. They choke out native water plants and replicate more quickly."

The situation could have gotten problematic quickly. According to the Southeast Exotic Plant Pest Council, colocasia esculenta "easily invades wetland areas, swamps, blackwater streams, and riverine forests." The organization notes it provides little wildlife habitat value and can "completely eliminate" native plant species, which would massively affect the local ecosystem.

Native plants are a welcome addition to any garden. They require little maintenance thanks to being suited to local soil types and weather conditions and they encourage the presence of essential pollinators — which are responsible for the growth of a third of the world's food supply.

Seeing these plants taken over by invasives that simply shouldn't be there can be heartbreaking after all the work you've put into making your garden a special place. It's also a nightmare to remove many of these persistent, fast-spreading species. Speak to anyone who has had to deal with English ivy or bamboo, for example, and they'll tell you some horror stories. 

Watch now: High-speed rail can cut an hour commute to 15 minutes — so why isn't it more prevalent?

Redditors could not believe that Costco would be so irresponsible about what they were selling. 

"I'm surprised Florida allows the import of them at all!" one user said, with another suggesting they "write to headquarters."

"I'd definitely bring that to their attention," added another. "One of their mantras is not to break the law and they have a sustainability commitment."

"These things are a pain to get rid of and burn your skin," one Redditor lamented. "We had to wear gloves to rip them out of our last garden."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x