Social media influencer sparks backlash over 'irresponsible' behavior: 'This is not a flex'

"Y'all these people do not care."

Social media influencers are often viewed as flaunting their luxury lifestyles, and one person's recent post struck many as ignorant — and wasteful.

An Instagram screenshot shared to Reddit's r/NYCinfluencersnark, titled "Wastefulness final boss," showed an influencer appearing to pose aboard a small private jet.

Although the Story expired, the influencer in question indicated she'd flown solo on the plane to hurry home to her dog.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster captioned the image bluntly: "I love my dog but taking a private jet??? So irresponsible and just wasteful."

The comment section quickly became a stream of criticism.

"Honestly, this is giving fake [private jet] photo op," said one user, summing up a "staged" vibe.

"Y'all these people DO NOT CARE. Everything revolves around them (well at least they tell themselves this)," another added.

Moving past the influencer herself, others focused on the environmental impact of her jaunt.

"But I have to drink from paper straws," someone joked, pointing out the irony of everyday people making small sacrifices while celebrities and influencers burn fuel for short private flights.

Others were skeptical that the private plane ride was as luxurious as it was made out to be.

"That's the interior of a Cirrus VisionJet … hardly a [private jet]," one commenter clarified.

"So tiny it has a parachute. This is not a flex," they added.

The backlash tied into a bigger conversation: Private jets are among the most carbon-intensive forms of travel.

According to the European Transport and Environment Federation, private jets emit up to 14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial flights — and their pollution is up to 50 times worse than that of trains.

While one influencer's choice may feel trivial, repeated actions on the part of the ultra-wealthy add up.

Fortunately, alternatives exist. Choosing commercial flights, taking trains for shorter distances, and carbon-offsetting travel can dramatically reduce pollution.

As one Redditor pointed out, the best move is often to "ignore influencers like these — they're obviously rage baiting us to watch."

The viral post left one clear takeaway: As temperatures soar and extreme weather batters the planet, flaunting unnecessary private flights isn't "a flex" — it's a liability.

