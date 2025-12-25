  • Business Business

Officials launch major effort at radioactive waste site: 'We will continue monitoring'

"Red Zones" have been cleared as safe.

by Juliana Marino
Officials in Indonesia noted significant strides in the removal of radioactive waste.

Photo Credit: iStock

Officials in Indonesia noted significant strides in the removal of radioactive waste. Antara reported that the country's Cesium-137 Task Force successfully removed 975 tons of radioactive waste. 

Located in Banten Province, the removal area is an industrial zone that had Cesium-137 contamination. 

Cesium-137 is a byproduct of nuclear fission that can emit radiation. While certain medical and industrial treatments can use Cesium-137, it can be destructive when it's released into the atmosphere. Since it's highly volatile and can spread easily, it's considered a dangerous environmental and public health hazard. 

However, thanks to the task force's decontamination strategy, the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency and the National Research and Innovation Agency have deemed some "Red Zones" as safe. Now that the majority of the radioactive waste has been removed, some of the area's operations have resumed. Places that are still in progress are either being cemented or otherwise contained.

"We will continue monitoring to ensure long-term safety for surrounding communities," director of the agency's Nuclear Engineering and Preparedness Yudi Pramono told Antara.

When contained and used safely, nuclear energy serves as a clean source of energy. Unlike dirty energy sources, such as coal and oil, nuclear energy does not emit any harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. As a result, when harnessed properly, nuclear energy could generate significant amounts of low-carbon electricity, decreasing communities' reliance on the grid. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Though nuclear energy has these environmental benefits, there are still some risks. As the case in Banten Province shows, nuclear facilities can cause spills that result in severe contamination. There are also significant upfront costs associated with nuclear energy.

Looking ahead, however, nuclear energy is a key piece to the puzzle of clean energy. Harnessing nuclear energy alongside other clean energy sources, such as wind and solar power, can be a game changer in reducing reliance on dirty fuels and combating rising global temperatures.

Would you feel safe living close to a nuclear power plant?

Absolutely ✅

It's not my first choice 🤷

Depends on how close 🤔

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x