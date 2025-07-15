Indeed CEO sparks backlash after announcing unexpected company shift: 'Hiring is still too slow and too hard'

Indeed has joined the ranks of employers slashing jobs as they further integrate AI into their businesses, HR Dive reported. The cuts involved roughly 1,300 roles in the company's HR technology segment.

In a statement, the company said its aim was to "simplify hiring by building a better job seeker and employer experience using AI," per HR Dive.

What's happening?

Recruit Holdings, parent company of Indeed and Glassdoor, announced the layoffs along with plans to merge Glassdoor into Indeed. As part of the changes, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will step down, HR Dive reported.

The move came as AI-related job losses have mounted across industries. Through June, the U.S. economy had lost at least 20,000 jobs to AI and automation, a report by Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, a consultancy, found.

Hardest hit has been the tech sector. More than 76,000 tech jobs were axed in the first half of 2025, up 27% from last year, according to Challenger.

"The disruptions in this industry, both from the advancement of AI and the current uncertainties around visas, [have] cost thousands of jobs this year," the report said.

Challenger's report cautioned that AI job losses can be difficult to tally because companies often categorize the cuts as being due to "technological updates" or "automation" rather than explicitly AI-related.

This means that the actual number of jobs lost to AI has likely been much higher.

For its part, Indeed has been relatively unabashed about its embrace of AI over human workers.

"We're in a once-in-a-generation moment when technology can really change lives," Hisayuki "Deko" Idekoba, CEO of Indeed, said in a statement, per HR Dive. "Hiring is still too slow and too hard, and we're using AI to make it simpler and more personal – for both job seekers and employers."

Why are AI-related job losses important?

Experts have warned for years that AI has the potential to completely transform the global economy and the way people work. This transformation could have positive or negative outcomes, depending on how AI is implemented.

"On the one hand, the adoption of AI could create new jobs, complement existing work, raise worker productivity, lift wages, boost economic growth and increase living standards," wrote Rose Khatter, an economic and public-policy researcher, in a piece for the Center for American Progress. "On the other hand, AI could displace workers, erode job quality, increase unemployment, and exacerbate inequities."

In addition to the potential for causing massive unemployment, AI has also posed a significant threat to the environment and efforts to reduce heat-trapping pollution.

This is because the enormous data centers required to power AI's large language models consume tremendous amounts of power.

Every one million ChatGPT queries releases as much pollution as driving an average-sized gas-powered car 11,000 miles, per Arbor.

With ChatGPT alone fielding roughly one billion inquiries daily, per Demand Sage, that's the pollution equivalent of that same gas-powered car driving 11 million miles every single day. That's more than 22 roundtrip commutes to the moon and back.

What's being done about the impacts of AI?

Avoiding the worst potential outcomes of AI in terms of job losses and environmental impact will take a global, coordinated effort among governments, private companies, individual billionaires, and everyday citizens.

To make your views on AI implementation heard, it is important to use your voice and speak out to elected representatives.

In the meantime, there are things anyone can do to help reduce the amount of planet-heating pollution entering the atmosphere. Even small steps like using traditional search engines rather than AI-powered tools, riding a bicycle, or taking public transit whenever possible can really add up, especially when multiplied by millions of people.

