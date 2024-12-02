Gaming community abuzz over troubling new AI video game add-on: 'Do we really need this?'

While there are many helpful products for sale that can make life easier or more enjoyable, some tip the scale from "fun" to "frivolous." One Redditor shared an example of an electronic product they considered particularly wasteful in a post on r/anticonsumption.

What's happening?

The original poster shared a photo of a product sitting on a local GameStop shelf. "Do we REALLY need this kind of 'gaming' add on?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a GameScent module on sale for $179. The box proclaims, "A.I. automatically releases scents during gaming." Examples of the smells it can simulate include gunfire, explosions, racing cars, forests, storms, "clean air scent," and, apparently, "many more."

While some commenters argued for the immersive experience this could create, others worried about the unpleasant smells one might find in many video games.

More to the point, many saw it as wasteful. "It's a waste of money gimmick," said one user. "I saw one reviewed online and it only had like four scents and it was very lackluster and pointless."

Why is this product important?

To start with, $179 or more is a steep price for an item that amounts to a smart scented candle. Buyers may be disappointed after spending so much on a limited range of scents, not all of which are pleasant.

What's worse is that this item is made of plastic and electronic components. If it ends up in a landfill — which seems likely, either because it fails to sell or because buyers get tired of it — it will create pollution and take centuries to break down.

One gimmicky product doesn't make too much of a difference to the wider world, but the fact is that there are many products that are similarly unnecessary, and they create a lot of unnecessary waste.

Is GameScent doing anything about this?

Unfortunately, the GameScent website doesn't contain any sustainability information. It could make this product less harmful by using recycled and recyclable materials for its modules and packaging, as well as for its refills.

GameStop itself does buy back used products from customers to sell at a discount. If it accepts GameScent units, that could help keep them out of landfills.

What can I do to avoid waste?

Ultimately, being careful what you buy will not only make your home less wasteful, but it will also send the message to companies that today's buyers are interested in green, sustainable products.

Look for plastic-free items, especially those that replace plastic products. Question the source and types of materials used, as well as the way items are shipped. Whenever possible, buy local. If you do end up with e-waste to dispose of, recycle it correctly.

