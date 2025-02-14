Tech company unveils revolutionary car wheels with unbelievable capabilities — here's how they could transform EVs

The new technology could also cut down on maintenance costs for consumers.

A Slovenian propulsion technologies company has made something that could revolutionize the electric vehicle industry.

According to Green Car Reports, Elaphe has created in-wheel motors that are compatible with high-performance brakes, and they're intended for EVs and hybrids.

If these in-wheel motors, called the Sonic 1, become widely used, that could have a huge impact on how EVs are designed and manufactured, their capabilities, and owners' maintenance costs.

With in-wheel motors, there would be no need for a central engine or a transmission. Anyone who's ever had to replace or repair a transmission knows just how expensive that can be. The cars would also be simpler, with fewer parts reducing the chances of mechanical failure.

EVs would also be more efficient because they wouldn't experience the energy loss that occurs when energy passes through mechanical systems to power the wheels, giving the vehicles longer range.

The absence of an engine and transmission would also make room for a larger battery to increase the vehicle's range — which is one of the main concerns people have when deciding whether to switch to an EV. Manufacturers would also have the option of making more room for passengers or cargo space.

In-wheel motors have been around for years but have become more popular recently. Ferrari, Ford, and Nissan, among others, are developing their own versions.

All of this could convince motorists to make their next car an EV, helping to reduce the number of gas-powered vehicles on the road. Combustion engine cars create an average of 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile driven over their lifetime, while EVs only create 200 grams over their lifetimes when they are charged on the U.S. power grid. This impact could be lower if an EV is charged by a renewable source.

Carbon pollution is one of the main drivers of the planet's overheating. Rising temperatures result in extreme weather, such as stronger storms, floods, and droughts, which can all threaten lives and the global food supply.

