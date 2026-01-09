Driver sparks outrage with video on alarming feature in new vehicles: 'Designed to be annoying'

Pop-up ads are one of the most widely disliked parts of the internet, and according to a YouTube video posted to Reddit, the pop-up ad experience has made its way inside vehicles made by Stellantis. The in-car ads are more than just annoying, but they represent the growing loss of control for drivers.

According to the video shared in the r/WayOfTheBern subreddit, the Autopian reported in February 2025 that when a jeep owner started their vehicle, they were immediately met with a full-screen pop-up advertisement.

The ad was promoting an extended warranty and reportedly covered the entire infotainment display. As described in the video, the notification reappeared whenever the vehicle was stopped. Stellantis told the Autopian the issue was caused by a software glitch.

Despite having an answer to the issue, the problem resurfaced months later, according to the video. Drivers of Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram vehicles began receiving what Stellantis called "marketing notifications" advertising a $1,500 retail bonus toward a new car purchase.

Stellantis told the Autopian the messages were delivered through its in-car message system, which the company also said is used for recall alerts and vehicle health information. Stellantis said that drivers can permanently opt out by calling customer care, but there is no in-system opt-out.

The distraction concern is not just theoretical. Mobile billboard ads have already concerned people because they are visually distracting for drivers. Researchers have warned that adding more visual noise to driving environments increases the risk of accidents or error, especially when messages resemble system alerts.

Reducing car dependence — through options like public transit, driving less, or choosing more efficient travel options — can prevent these risks all around while reducing pollution and lowering costs. Company practices that make driving more stressful or expensive might further discourage trust in automakers at a time when transportation pollution is one of the biggest contributors to rising global temperatures.

"He proposes that the ads are designed to be annoying. The irritation is the point," the OP wrote while summarizing the YouTube video in the subreddit. "Future Paywall: He speculates that in the near future, Stellantis will offer an 'ad-free tier' as a paid subscription, effectively monetizing the fatigue the ads create."

"Nice summary! Best solution: Don't buy this crap — let them sit on the lot and rot," another Redditor commented in the thread.

