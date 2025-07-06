Massive industry forced to clean up its act after UN officials strike revolutionary deal: 'A huge step forward'

"One of the hardest industries to clean up."

The global shipping industry can look forward to a leap ahead in technology and a major drop in air pollution thanks to a new International Maritime Organization policy that will penalize heavy polluters, the Environmental Defense Fund reported in its Vital Signs newsletter.

About 90% of the world's goods make part of their journey to their final destinations on one of the thousands of shipping vessels traveling the oceans.

This massive industry is responsible for a huge share of the world's trade — but also its pollution, since these ships rely on dirty fossil fuels to propel them. This isn't just everyday gasoline, either — this is the very dirtiest fuel left at the end of the oil refining process, meaning that it produces even more air pollution when burned.

"Shipping is one of the hardest industries to clean up because it's so reliant on these dirty fossil fuels," said EDF's Natacha Stamatiou, a global shipping expert.

However, thanks to a new deal by the IMO, international cargo ships will have to start paying fees for excess pollution beginning in 2028. Not only that, but the amount of pollution allowed will be reduced. This marks the beginning of a race toward cleaner technology, including green hydrogen and an updated version of wind-powered sailing ships.

Even better, the funds collected from the fees won't just vanish into one country's general budget. They're earmarked to address the relevant issues by funding nonpolluting ships and easing the pollution-related climate struggles of the most vulnerable nations, such as island countries that are exposed to extreme weather and rising sea levels.

All of this could lead to lower shipping costs in the long run, as clean energy is often cheaper than traditional sources once it is implemented and the industry is given time to develop. It will definitely lead to cleaner air, which is both healthier and could potentially contribute to a more stable climate.

"This is a huge step forward," said Stamatiou.

