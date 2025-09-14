Officials issue sweeping ban on dangerous chemicals lurking in common household products — here's what you need to know

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill amending the PFAS Reduction Act that will ban specific consumer products from containing intentionally added PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals," according to a report by JD Supra.

The list of products includes cosmetics, dental floss, juvenile products, menstrual products, and intimate apparel. The ban will go into effect as of January 1, 2032.

In addition, by August 1, 2027, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency must submit a report to the General Assembly that includes an assessment of the funding necessary to develop and implement a program to review the use of fluoropolymers — a PFAS — in consumer products and assess the threat to human health and the environment, and an assessment of their use in relation to the supply chain.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of highly toxic chemicals. They are found in many everyday products. They are often called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment but, instead, accumulate in the environment and in our bodies over time.

Scientists have linked PFAS exposure to health issues, including asthma, thyroid disease, a decrease in fertility, and cancer, so it is of chief concern for human health.

PFAS leach into our water, soil, and air during product production and during waste breakdown in landfills. People can be exposed by consuming contaminated food and water, breathing air containing PFAS, or using products that contain them. They have been found in the bodies of 97% of Americans.

Some feel that, compared to other states like Minnesota, Maine, and New Mexico that have banned PFAS in a more expedient manner, this legislation is slow, but at least it is a step in the right direction toward protecting human health and the environment.

It may not be possible to completely avoid PFAS, but by becoming educated about which products contain them and avoiding those products, we can do our best to minimize our exposure.

