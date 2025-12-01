Illinois divided after lifting 40-year-old state ban: 'A much-needed step'

"For far too long, private grid operators have been hiking up rates."

Illinois has opened the gates to what could be a nuclear power renaissance in the state, according to Illinois Policy.

For 40 years, the state has had a moratorium on nuclear power plants exceeding 300 megawatts. The upcoming passage of Senate Bill 25 promises to lift this ban, though it also gives the state greater power to manage energy supply.

Illinois is already one of the most nuclear-heavy states in America, generating 54% of its energy from 11 reactors, and Illinois Policy described the bill as a "much-needed step toward energy independence and affordability."

The bill also included legislative support for battery-based energy storage, a thermal energy network, geothermal heating and cooling, utility connections for EV chargers, and an independent system operator (ISO) entity.

Nuclear is a powerful ally in reducing reliance on dirty coal and gas for energy generation. It's expensive to spin up new nuclear generators, and construction can take time, even with streamlined approvals, but the baseload power it provides is undeniable.

A wide range of recent breakthroughs in nuclear have broadened its potential worldwide. Alongside aggressive rollouts of wind, solar, and hydropower, decarbonizing the grid is within reach.

Gas and coal energy sources are primary contributors to atmospheric pollution, which traps heat and exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as storms, floods, and droughts.

With sustained efforts to build a cleaner energy landscape, it's increasingly feasible to curb the steep housing, agricultural, and ecological costs of these weather patterns.

"For far too long, private grid operators have been hiking up rates that are making it harder for Illinois families to pay their utility bills. At the same time, the Trump Administration has been blocking the ability to bring lower-cost energy options online," said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

"Illinois is taking action to address these concerns and has passed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act — an important step that will help lower utility bills and make our electrical grid stronger."

Bill 25 is currently awaiting Gov. Pritzker's signature.

