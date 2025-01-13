Experts celebrate promising new breed of cryptocurrency: 'Not only promises efficiency ...'

An up-and-coming player in the world of cryptocurrency is looking to revolutionize the industry through its unique processes that highlight sustainability.

According to Be3, cryptocurrency XRP, developed by Ripple Labs, could have a "transformative impact on both finance and environmental sustainability" thanks to its unique consensus mechanism that does not require mining and uses a negligible amount of energy even as it scales.

It generates a minuscule amount of pollutants per transaction while producing 1,110 pounds of electronic waste and impacting just over 8 cubic miles of natural resources.

This approach separates XRP from its contemporaries, which often rely on the notoriously power-hungry proof-of-work systems and hulking mining centers that can destabilize the grid.

Statistics provided by TRG Datacenters show that XRP is the second-most eco-friendly cryptocurrency behind IOTA, consuming just 0.0079 kilowatt-hours per transaction. Comparatively, bitcoin ranks last at a staggering 707 KWh per transaction.

Furthermore, the cryptocurrency became the first major global blockchain to achieve carbon net zero by purchasing enough renewable energy to offset its minimal energy requirements, per the XRP Ledger.

Be3 also noted other features that make XRP an attractive option for institutions focused on environmental responsibility, as it takes just three to five seconds to settle at fractions of a cent per transaction.

It's a welcome addition to a sector that desperately needs more sustainable options. A study by the International Monetary Fund found that crypto mines, in conjunction with artificial intelligence data centers, accounted for 2% of global electricity demand and 1% of carbon dioxide pollution in 2022.

The United Nations found that the bitcoin mining network used 173.42 terawatt-hours of electricity between 2020 and 2021, resulting in a carbon footprint equivalent to burning 84 billion pounds of coal.

Coal and natural gas also supplied 66% of the energy for mining operations during this period, polluting the planet with planet-warming gases.

Luckily, the sector has made significant strides in recent times in an effort to become more eco-friendly.

Alephium, which utilizes a proof-of-work blockchain, has partnered with Gigatons to implement a proof-of-less-work consensus that is significantly more energy efficient.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has transitioned to a proof-of-stake system that has cut its energy consumption by nearly 100%.

"In a world increasingly attentive to environmental impact, XRP's innovative technology not only promises efficiency but also a greener future," Be3 wrote.

