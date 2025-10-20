Powerful execs face penalties after authorities uncover serious crimes: 'Didn't care about the impact on people'

Two waste industry executives in England were fined after authorities discovered that they had previously run illegal operations and falsified hazardous waste documents.

Cavin Mears and Stephen Bryce were found guilty of operating unlicensed waste facilities through their companies: RF Recycling Ltd and Cats and Dust Ltd.

The Environment Agency launched an investigation in 2021 after discovering the companies had been processing waste without the required environmental permits, a surprisingly common issue.

Mears and Bryce received 12-month community orders with unpaid work requirements, alongside combined fines and costs exceeding £17,000 ($22,734). Their company, Cats and Dust Ltd, was fined an additional £10,000 ($13,373).

Officials say the men knowingly continued operating after previous warnings.

After RF Recycling Ltd ceased trading in 2021, Cats and Dust Ltd immediately began operating from the same Lancashire industrial estate. This happened again without authorization. Investigators found falsified records intended to conceal the scale of the illegal activity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to the BBC, Preston Crown Court Judge Guy Mathieson said the pair's actions were "deliberate and financially motivated", adding that they "didn't care about the impact on people, property, or the environment."

The EA's environmental crime team leader, Shannon Nicholson, said, as reported by the BBC, that the case sends a clear message: "Those who attempt to profit from waste crime will be held to account."

Illegal waste operations don't just violate regulations — they can leach toxic chemicals into soil and waterways, release harmful emissions, and endanger nearby communities. Cases like this highlight why strong environmental enforcement and clear waste-tracking systems are essential to protecting both people and the planet.

Efforts to prevent these harms are growing. Tools like the U.K.'s electronic waste tracking system and global initiatives to create circular economies are helping ensure materials are properly managed and reused.

Supporting stronger environmental policies — and responsible recycling practices — helps prevent the kind of damage caused when profit is prioritized over public safety.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.