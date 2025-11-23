Officers share photos of alarming sighting intercepted near international border: 'Increasing our ability to detect and seize'

The agency has seen an uptick.

Australian authorities have intercepted a $30 million AUD ($19 million USD) shipment of illegal vapes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

What's happening?

The shipment of 600,000 vapes was falsely declared as lamps, toy cars, glass bottles, balls, curtains, and books in order to evade inspectors. The Australian Border Force was able to collaborate with partners in China to identify the shipment and prevent it from being sent to Australia in the first place.

The agency has seen an uptick in illegal shipments of vapes and tobacco products in recent years. Australia maintains strict import and sales controls for vapes and tobacco in order to safeguard public health, particularly among youth.

Why are vapes important?

Health issues aren't the only factors going against vapes.

Vapes introduce a growing e-waste challenge. Australians have already seen plenty of vape litter, which is bad enough for the safety hazard plastic poses to wildlife. When tossed into roads, vapes become a real danger to drivers due to their ability to puncture tires. The lithium-ion batteries contained in e-cigarettes can also start fires when left to landfill.

What's being done about vapes?

Between the safety, health, and environmental dangers posed by vapes, the confiscation of illegal vapes is a win for everybody.

If you're interested in keeping vape waste out of your community, volunteer groups routinely engage in cleanup operations. If you vape, it's as simple as knowing how to dispose of them when they're done. Ideally, users are lining up to quit, if only for the sake of their own health.

Australian authorities were satisfied with the seizure of the vapes in Beijing.

"This outcome is a testament to our officers both offshore and onshore who have turned information into action, and who have not only stopped dangerous and illegal goods from entering our country, but who have further built on our understanding of how threat actors are attempting to exploit the Australian border, increasing our ability to detect and seize more suspicious consignments," said Acting Commander of Targeting Laura Uttley, according to the Daily Telegraph.

