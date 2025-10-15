Officials seize stunning quantity of banned items in shopping mall raid: 'No compromise'

Almost 2,000 vape products were seized from a Johor shopping mall in Malaysia, where there is a strict ban on the sale of e-cigarettes. The confiscated products included disposable vapes, flavorings, and vaping devices, as reported by theVibes.com.

Ling Tian Soon, chairman of the Johor State Health and Environment Committee, said that there will be "no compromise" on illegal vape sales. He explained that "vape sales are completely prohibited, and any party found violating this directive will face strict action."

The ban has been in effect since 2016.

Scientists and researchers have shown that the nicotine present in vaping products is highly addictive, and the ultrafine particles in vaping products can cause damage to the lungs, heart, and brain. The negative health effects of vaping include certain cancers, damage to developing fetuses, and harm to brain development in individuals under the age of 25. Vaping is particularly harmful to young people because they can become addicted quickly and may be at risk for future addiction to cigarettes or other drugs.

Individuals who inhale secondhand smoke can also experience negative effects.

Vaping products also create environmental concerns. They are often not properly disposed of. The rise in the manufacturing of disposable vaping cartridges made of single-use plastics is creating more waste that doesn't fully break down; instead, they become tiny microplastics that permeate almost every aspect of the environment, causing harm to wildlife and human health.

Improperly discarded lithium batteries that power vaping cartridges end up in the streets, trash cans, and landfills, causing unnecessary fire risks.

Ling emphasized that the state government, together with local authorities and the Johor State Health Department, intends to ramp up enforcement efforts in order to protect public health, particularly that of the younger generation.

Ling reiterated, per theVibes.com: "I want to clearly warn all traders not to sell vape products in any form."

