Scientists issue warning after research shows concerning impact of common drug disposal method: 'Should be taken as a warning'

Improper disposal of pharmaceuticals is a growing problem that isn't gaining enough attention.

Flushing pharmaceuticals down the toilet might seem like a quick and easy way to dispose of them, but it actually poses a significant danger to marine wildlife.

What's happening?

As explained by the Guardian, research from an Australian study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology revealed that waterways contaminated with the common antidepressant Prozac have affected fish bodies and behaviors "in ways that could threaten their long-term survival."

Dr. Upama Aich from Monash University, the study's co-lead author, said thousands of chemicals were "being dumped into our waterways every day." The study determined that low concentrations of fluoxetine, the drug used in Prozac, "reduced the body condition and sperm vitality of male guppies over multiple generations."

Researchers caught and observed 3,600 wild guppies that were exposed to different concentrations of fluoxetine over five years. Aich said low exposure overwhelmingly reduced the body condition of males in the population, "which is really important, not only for mating, but also for fighting with other males, and their overall survival."

Aich also said exposure to the drug also affected the variation of activity and risk-taking behavior, which could create differences in guppies' abilities to respond to changes in the wild.

Aich added the findings "should be taken as a warning" about the guppies' ability "to live and survive and thrive in a polluted environment."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is this important?

Improper disposal of pharmaceuticals is a growing problem that isn't gaining enough attention.

Dr. Minna Saaristo, a principal scientist in ecological risk and emerging contaminants at the Environment Protection Authority Victoria in Australia, led research that uncovered 18 common pharmaceuticals in four Victorian rivers and creeks, including near wastewater treatment plants. A sampling of the contaminants found common antidepressants, blood pressure, heart and epilepsy medicines, caffeine and antibiotics.

"It's a whole cocktail that we're dealing with," Saaristo said.

What's being done about this?

Saaristo said people should avoid flushing pharmaceuticals down the toilet and instead explore ways to return unwanted or expired medicines to a pharmacy.

"That will be very helpful for the fish that are swimming in our waterways," she said.

Drug disposal kiosks, such as those found at Safeway stores, are an option for safely disposing of unused medications. By using resources like this, you can help protect both public health and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.