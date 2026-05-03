Organized crime groups allegedly supplying illegal 'F-gases' to supply chains

Companies throughout the supply chain are also cooking the books through straight-up fraud.

The Environmental Investigation Agency has raised alarms about the prevalence of illegal smuggling of fluorinated gases into Italy by criminal networks.

The EIA's report, Fakes Frauds and F-gases, provides compelling evidence that these criminally sourced refrigerants are commonly sold to major suppliers. As a result, lawful suppliers lose hundreds of millions annually, and the European Union's climate goals also take a hit.

To that point, phasing out fluorinated greenhouse gases (aka F-gases) is a long-running goal of the continent, as the Environmental Investigation Agency described. F-gases are ozone-depleting substances that are often used in refrigeration and air conditioning.

While there are newer, better alternatives, the phase-out is proving an opportunity for unscrupulous crime networks to smuggle in these pollutants for big profits.

EIA's investigation indicates that Italy, the continent's top AC user, is a central hub for F-gas fraud. Undercover efforts revealed that some businesses were allegedly providing services to well-known brands, including the Italian state railway Ferrovie dello Stato and global manufacturers, such as Iveco.

"Estimating the scale of illegal trade in any product is difficult, but industry associations have claimed nearly half of the refrigerant gas on the Italian market is illegal," commented EIA Senior Climate Campaigner Fin Walravens.

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This is despite new regulations in 2024 aimed at combating this illicit trade through more comprehensive customs inspections and other measures.

Bulgaria and Romania are hotbeds for this action due to looser border enforcement, per the EIA. Schemes can involve importing the heavily polluting gases or even making counterfeit F-gases.

Companies throughout the supply chain are also cooking the books through straight-up fraud. That includes ignoring quotas and Value Added Tax, mislabeling products, and concocting fake invoices.

"Many retailers and other sectors across Europe remain heavily reliant on these climate-wrecking refrigerants, despite the ready availability of alternatives," Walravens said. "Ultimately this demand is driving illegal trade."

This isn't just a problem in Italy. American regulators have also busted companies for similar schemes.

Italy is taking notice of the scope of the problem. The nation held a formal roundtable involving the nation's environment ministry, customs, and police on the F-gas issue.

Putting a lid on the issue will be critical to helping the continent and country hit climate goals that can slow the warming of the planet. For these gases in particular, time is of the essence to stay on track and prevent the black market from thriving.

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