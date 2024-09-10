Ikea customer sparks debate online after unpacking newly purchased lighting fixture: 'I ended up with this large pile of plastic waste'

"I see various signs throughout the store claiming they put so much effort into using packing materials which are better for the planet."

An Ikea customer's excitement over their new light fixture was dimmed when they realized their purchase came with a large amount of plastic waste.

What happened?

In the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, the shopper shared several photos, revealing dozens of pieces of plastic packaging they'd encountered during the assembly of their lamp fixture.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The amount of plastic waste for this one single Ikea lamp fixture," they pointed out. "I see various signs throughout the store claiming they put so much effort into using packing materials which are better for the planet. Meanwhile, now I ended up with this large pile of plastic waste."

Why is this concerning?

The Netherlands-based original poster tried to look on the bright side despite their disappointment, noting that they could drop the plastic at a nearby recycling center. However, as one person pointed out, the packaging bits may have been too small to receive a second life.

"With that kind of plastic, 'recycling point' is just 'landfill' with extra steps," a commenter suggested. "None of those baggies are being recycled."

Recycling solutions can vary depending on location and available infrastructure, but as the Natural Resources Defense Council notes, the machinery at some centers can't handle small plastic items such as cutlery, bags, and straws, and most plastics aren't recycled at all.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The U.N. Environment Programme found that 85% of plastics manufactured for packaging end up in landfills or as litter, which can turn into deadly hazards for wildlife and become breeding grounds for disease-spreading pests such as mosquitoes.

Is Ikea doing anything about plastic waste?

Ikea states on its website that it is phasing out single-use plastics in its restaurants, bistros, and cafes in favor of more sustainable disposable options. By the end of the decade, it hopes to have all its plastics come from renewable (e.g., bio-based) or recyclable sources.

According to a 2024 release by the Swedish company, it has also reduced its plastic packaging by 47% over a two-year span. Ikea says it eliminated single-use plastics from its global home furnishings range around four years ago, too.

It is unclear which lamp fixture the OP purchased ahead of their post last month, but it is seemingly not part of that program or a remaining product from before the plastic phaseout.

Other sustainability initiatives by the brand include plans to reduce its pollution by 50% by 2030 and introduce more plant-based options at its food courts. A furniture buyback program that gives store credit to consumers also helps extend the lifespans of products.

What can be done about plastic waste more broadly?

Most plastics are made from polluting dirty fuels, and many types take hundreds of years to break down. However, supporting products with plastic-free packaging and choosing plastic-free alternatives whenever possible can contribute to a cleaner future.

Options that can make your dollars go further in the long term include metal razors, shampoo and conditioner bars, and silicone food containers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.