Scientist issues critical warning about dangerous, insect-borne health threat: 'It's just timing and probability'

Mosquito season is getting longer in some parts of the United States, and a scientist is warning that it poses a threat to public health.

What's happening?

The Washington Post examined data from GridMET and discovered that more than two-thirds of the U.S. has experienced an uptick in "mosquito days" — when the temperatures are ideal for the pests to thrive — over the past 40 years.

The Northeast was the most heavily impacted region.

The analysis found that Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, in addition to South Carolina, all saw at least 15 more mosquito-suitable days in just a five-year span from 2019 to 2023 compared to 1980 to 2009.

Why is this concerning?

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies disease ecologist Shannon LaDeau explained to the Post that a longer mosquito season means diseases from the winged pests have more opportunity to spread. In general, it takes around two weeks for a mosquito to become infected with a pathogen and replicate it before transmitting it to humans.

"We are likely to see more mosquito-borne disease just because that season is longer," LaDeau said. "It's just timing and probability."

West Nile is among the diseases that are of concern. The leading mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. doesn't cause serious issues for most people, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it can be fatal.

California resident Marie Heilman shared with the Post that she was among the unlucky 1 in 150 people who developed severe complications. She ended up in a coma for 15 days, was unable to walk for four months, and was unable to read without nausea for over a year.

"I don't want anybody else to ever go through what I went through. It's just absolutely horrible," she said. "I don't think most people think about getting bit by mosquitoes. I know I sure didn't."

What can be done about mosquito-borne diseases?

The accelerated warming of global temperatures (caused mainly by pollution from dirty fuels) has made conditions more favorable to mosquitoes, which have even expanded their ranges into new areas. Holding companies accountable for environmentally damaging practices by supporting eco-friendly brands is one way to make a difference.

Meanwhile, researchers have developed life-saving breakthroughs for some mosquito-borne diseases. For example, multiple African nations have begun rolling out malaria vaccination programs, while the World Health Organization approved another dengue vaccine in May.

While there isn't a vaccine for West Nile, taking steps to protect yourself against mosquito bites can help prevent its spread, per the CDC.

Actions include using insect repellent (a crucial protective public health tool that scientists are working to make even more effective and clean), wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts, and eliminating potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes in your yard, such as stagnant water.

