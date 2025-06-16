Hyundai turns heads with made-in-America electric SUV with remarkable features: 'We're taking it to the next level'

This new American-made electric SUV is drawing crowds.

The Ioniq 9, Hyundai's new electric SUV, has made its production debut after the carmaker unveiled it late last year. The three-row car features up to a 335-mile range, a sub-30-minute fast-charging time, a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds, and next-gen safety features.

The Ioniq 9 is manufactured at Hyundai's new assembly plant in Georgia. While sales are currently limited, once manufacturing picks up, the plant is expected to "have a production capacity of 500,000 vehicles annually and manufacture multiple EV and hybrid car models for Hyundai and its sister brands Kia and Genesis," per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Ioniq 9 took to the streets of the Savannah area and sparked a ton of interest from onlookers. Journalist Chad Kirchner took the Ioniq 9 for a test drive and was approached several times while charging the vehicle.

"People seemed genuinely excited," Kirchner said, per the AJC. "I've never been approached like that at a charging station before in any new car. Doing what I do, I get some attention. But this was next level and exciting."

It's no wonder onlookers are excited — there are a ton of benefits to driving an electric vehicle. By making your next car an EV, you can save hundreds of dollars on fuel as well as on routine maintenance like oil changes.

For extra savings, solar panels can reduce charging costs compared to charging on public chargers or drawing from the grid. EnergySage can show you how to save up to $10,000 on solar installation costs. It offers free tools and resources, like installation quotes and savings estimates, to help you pick the best system for your home.

If the purchase price of solar is too high, you can still enjoy the benefits of solar through a solar panel leasing program, like Palmetto's LightReach, which offers plans with no money down for installation and the ability to lock in energy rates.

José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, believes the Ioniq 9 is another step in the right direction for electric vehicles.

"We are making remarkable progress in the industry and working hard to maintain leadership in electrification," Muñoz said in a press release. "The Ioniq 5 and 6 have achieved multiple accolades as World Cars of the Year. … We're taking it to the next level with the all-new Ioniq 9."

