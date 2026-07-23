Hyundai cuts the 2026 Ioniq 5 N by $6,300 as new car prices top $50,000

That growth came even as some EV sales have softened following the end of certain federal incentives.

In welcome news for drivers looking to switch to an electric car, Hyundai is cutting several thousand dollars from its performance-oriented Ioniq 5 N EV.

What's happening?

According to Motor1, the 2026 Ioniq 5 N will start at $61,500 including destination, which is $6,300 less than the 2025 model.

That's a hefty discount, but it's still higher than the average price of a new car, which stands at $50,000, as the publication observed.

Updates to the Ioniq 5 N include 10 selectable stages for the N Drift Optimizer instead of just one, plus a cabin-facing camera for the forward attention warning system, power rear windows, and a Performance Blue Pearl paint color.

Hyundai said the car's performance figures are unchanged, with up to 641 horsepower available in N Grin Boost mode and a zero-to-60 miles per hour time of 3.25 seconds, Motor1 reported.

Through the first half of the year, Ioniq 5 sales reached nearly 21,000 units, a 9% increase. That growth came even as some EV sales have softened following the end of certain federal incentives.

Hyundai sold 47,039 Ioniq 5s in 2025 and 44,400 in 2024, per Motor1, but matching those figures will be a challenge now that financial support is less available.

Why does it matter?

Even at more than $60,000, the Ioniq 5 N stands out for offering quick acceleration at a price that undercuts many premium gas-powered performance vehicles. In a market where affordability is becoming an increasing concern for car buyers, a price cut of this size is unusual.

EV ownership can mean lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance, since drivers avoid oil changes and many other engine-related service needs. Automakers are facing pressure to make EVs more attractive on price, performance, and ease of ownership, and Hyundai's move reflects that.

What's being done?

Hyundai's strategy is straightforward in lowering the barrier to entry while improving the product. Rather than stripping out features to hit a lower price point, the company is betting that stronger value will help maintain momentum for one of its most talked-about EVs.

Affordability remains one of the biggest obstacles to wider EV adoption. A move like this could help persuade more shoppers that electric vehicles are not only cleaner alternatives but also serious performance cars with the potential for everyday savings.

"It's hard to hate the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N," Motor1 concluded about the move. "With over 600 hp on tap and a $62,000 price tag, the EV feels like an enthusiast's dream machine, capable of keeping up with far more expensive and exotic cars."

"My buddy bought one," one commenter shared. "And he is all grins. If I were to buy an electric car, this would probably be it."

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