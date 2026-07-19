Ford says its low-cost EV push starts next year with a profitable SUV priced under $30,000

"We're starting with a sport utility vehicle and we're going to go toe to toe with the Chinese."

A potentially significant shift may be coming to the electric vehicle market, as Ford says it plans to launch a profitable EV priced under $30,000 next year.

That target stands out at a time when affordability remains one of the biggest questions for drivers considering an electric car, even as interest in EVs continues to grow.

What happened?

According to The National News, Ford Motor is aiming its next EV push at the lower end of the market. On Tuesday, executive chairman William Ford, the great-grandson of founder Henry Ford, said the company is preparing a lower-cost electric SUV and plans to compete more directly with Chinese EV makers.

"We're going to sell, profitably, an EV under $30,000, and we're going to launch that next year," Ford said at an Axios event in Washington. "We're starting with a sport utility vehicle and we're going to go toe to toe with the Chinese. We can't expect to keep them out forever."

Ford shared few technical details about the vehicle and said the effort began as a California "skunkworks" project that is now "kind of out of the closet." He also warned that Chinese automakers have already made major inroads in Europe, adding, "We have to beat them at their own game."

Lucid Motors also moved Tuesday to push back on concerns about its financial health, after a sharp stock drop fueled speculation. The company said it "has sufficient liquidity to carry its operations well into next year, as recently published in its last quarterly filings, and it has not formed any special board committee to explore the scenarios reported today."

Why does it matter?

The upfront cost remains a major barrier to buying an electric vehicle, even though EVs can save households money over time through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance. EVs do not need oil changes, and they have fewer moving parts that wear out than gas-powered vehicles.

The announcement also comes amid intense global competition. Lower-cost EVs from U.S. automakers would give consumers more choices across a wider range of price points.

The EV market is still developing, and uncertainty around newer automakers can affect buyer confidence. Many shoppers want reassurance that the companies making their vehicles will still be around years later to support warranties, software updates, and service needs.

What's being done?

Ford appears to be betting that its scale, manufacturing experience, and new low-cost development effort can help it reach a more mainstream EV buyer. If the company succeeds, it could also pressure rivals to introduce more affordable electric models of their own.

Charging an EV at home can cost less than using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging is slow. Qmerit provides installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, which can make daily charging much more convenient.

People considering an EV can also look beyond the sticker price by comparing fuel savings, maintenance needs, and available incentives in their area.

"I love our history but it guarantees you nothing," Ford said. "We have to beat them at their own game."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.