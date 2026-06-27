Hyundai offers US drivers up to $10,000 off EVs as the price war deepens

Beyond the sticker price, EV owners can sidestep sudden jumps in fuel costs.

For drivers frustrated by gasoline price swings, Hyundai's latest EV promotions could make the switch to electric feel less financially intimidating.

What's happening?

According to a report from Electrek, Hyundai has introduced substantial incentives across its entire EV lineup for June. The largest deal applies to the three-row IONIQ 9, where buyers can claim up to $10,000 in total savings or choose 0% APR financing for up to 72 months, plus an additional $3,000 off.

The report noted the automaker is also giving the IONIQ 5 a strong push. Lease prices start at $259 per month for the Standard Range SE, which has an EPA-estimated range of 245 miles. For $269 per month, drivers can move up to a 2026 IONIQ 5 SE RWD listed at up to 318 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Hyundai is also advertising up to $7,000 in bonus cash for new 2026 IONIQ 5 purchases. On the IONIQ 6, discounts can reach $7,500, and Electrek said lease prices can start at $239 per month, even as the standard version is set to be discontinued.

These offers come after Hyundai lowered IONIQ 5 prices last year when the $7,500 U.S. tax credit expired, underscoring how much automakers are relying on direct price cuts to keep interest in EVs high.

Why does it matter?

By lowering purchase prices, trimming lease payments, and offering zero-interest loans, Hyundai is making some EVs more competitive not only with other electric models, but with hybrids and gas-powered cars too.

Beyond the sticker price, EV owners can sidestep sudden fuel price spikes. They also often pay less for upkeep because electric vehicles have fewer moving parts and do not need oil changes.

When more drivers choose EVs over gas-powered vehicles, tailpipe pollution drops, helping improve local air quality while reducing heat-trapping emissions.

What's being done?

Instead of waiting for policy support to change, Hyundai is using incentives and a range of financing options to tackle several challenges at once, including higher fuel costs, more intense EV competition, and the loss of federal benefits that had helped narrow the affordability gap.

The automaker is also offering deals in markets beyond the U.S., including Europe and South Korea, Electrek noted, suggesting this is part of a broader strategy to keep EV adoption moving as new rivals continue to enter the market.

Hyundai's pricing could have ripple effects across the industry. With Tesla still applying pressure and new entries such as the Rivian R2 on the way, competing automakers may have to improve their own offers as well — a shift that could benefit shoppers more broadly.

Hyundai said via a company spokesperson that the goal of its latest offers is simple: "We prepared these benefits to enable customers to utilize electric vehicles more economically amidst continuing soaring fuel prices."

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