Hyundai recalls 421,000 SUVs and trucks over glitch that can slam on brakes without warning

The issue is tied to the front camera system.

A Hyundai recall is drawing attention to a troubling safety issue: Vehicles equipped with technology designed to help prevent crashes could instead increase the risk of one.

The automaker is recalling more than 421,000 vehicles after a software problem was linked to unexpected brake activation that could raise the risk of a collision for drivers and others on the road.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as reported by WRAL News, the recall applies to certain 2025 and 2026 Santa Cruz and Tucson models.

The issue is tied to the front camera system and can make the forward collision-avoidance feature engage sooner than it should, causing the brakes to apply unexpectedly.

Unplanned braking can increase the risk of a rear-end collision, especially in heavy traffic or at highway speeds.

There have already been four crashes connected to the issue, with four reported injuries, and owners are expected to be notified by mail in mid-July, according to the report.

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While advanced safety technology is one of the main selling points for newer vehicles, with features such as forward collision avoidance marketed as ways to reduce harm and make driving less stressful, the consequences can be serious when those systems malfunction.

Sudden braking can put drivers, passengers, cyclists, and nearby vehicles at risk.

The recall also comes amid a series of recent Hyundai safety concerns. In April, the company recalled 290,000 vehicles because a defect could lead seat belt anchors to fail. In March, it said it would no longer sell its 2026 Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims after a child's death involving power seats. According to WRAL News, it found the power seats "may not detect people or objects."

This news also comes after the automaker had to issue a recall of 54,337 Elantra Hybrids because of an overheating issue that could increase the risk of fires.

Hyundai said affected owners will be able to bring their vehicles to a dealership for a no-cost software update.

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