Hyundai recalls 54,337 Elantra Hybrids due to overheating defect that can trigger fire risk

The fire risk makes the problem even more concerning.

Hyundai is recalling more than 54,000 Elantra Hybrid sedans after identifying an overheating issue that could increase the risk of a fire.

The defect can also cause a sudden loss of driving power, creating another serious safety concern for drivers.

Based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filings reported by Autoblog, Hyundai Motor America has issued a voluntary safety recall covering 54,337 Elantra Hybrid vehicles from the 2024 through 2026 model years.

The issue involves the Hybrid Power Control Unit (HPCU), which is a key part of the car's high-voltage electrical system. Under high electrical load — including extended highway driving in hot weather or repeated stop-and-go conditions — the unit can heat up fast.

If the system gets too hot, the car can switch into a protective fail-safe setting. That may cut the driving power suddenly or keep the vehicle from starting again after it has been shut down.

In the worst cases, the heat can damage electronics inside the control unit and increase the chance of a fire in the engine bay. The recall follows earlier concerns involving the Elantra Hybrid line, which also faced a motor control software recall in August 2023, Autoblog noted.

For drivers, this kind of defect can turn an ordinary commute into a dangerous situation. Unexpectedly losing power in traffic can leave people stranded in active lanes, on busy roads, or in extreme weather.

The fire risk makes the problem even more concerning. Even if the danger is described as localized, any overheating issue in a high-voltage system is serious for owners, passengers, and first responders.

Hyundai said its dealers will address the problem by installing updated software for the Hybrid Power Control Unit at no cost to owners. The update is meant to improve heat management and detect overload conditions before temperatures become critical.

Owners can expect notification letters in the coming weeks. Until then, drivers can use their vehicle identification number in the NHTSA Recalls Portal to see whether their vehicle is included.

If your Elantra Hybrid is part of the recall, scheduling the repair as soon as possible is the best next step. Owners should also pay attention to warning lights, changes in vehicle performance, or restart problems, and avoid dismissing those symptoms as minor glitches.

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