Lawmakers fight to ban potent chemical after toxic explosion: 'Risks of a catastrophic release'

On the 10-year anniversary of a nearly catastrophic incident, California officials and local advocacy groups continue to fight for the removal of a potent chemical.

On February 18, 2015, a large explosion rocked the surrounding area of Torrance, California. The explosion that originated at the ExxonMobil Torrance Refinery left four workers injured and blanketed the surrounding area in a potentially toxic dust.

According to a report released by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, the incident occurred when ExxonMobil was attempting to isolate equipment for maintenance while the unit was in an "idled mode of operation." While personnel were preparing for the maintenance, a change in pressure allowed hydrocarbons to backflow through the process and ignite in the electrostatic precipitator, a pollution control device.

The report also described a "near miss event" that took place when explosion debris came very close to striking nearby tanks containing thousands of pounds of modified hydrofluoric acid (MHF), which may have resulted in an increased loss of life in the immediate area of the incident.

"Had the tank ruptured, it would have caused a release of MHF, which is highly toxic," a 2017 news release from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board stated.

That "near miss event" left Congresswoman Maxine Waters concerned about the possibility of a future disaster involving hydrofluoric acid (HF).

"Torrance Refinery should be commended for their safety investments," Waters said. "But the risks of a catastrophic release of HF cannot be eliminated as long as the refinery continues to use it.

"It's time for the Torrance Refinery to just do the right thing and convert to a safer alternative."

Waters introduced House Resolution 10441, a bill that aims to require the use of HF alternatives at refineries.

Joining Waters in the fight to ban MHF is the Torrance Refinery Action Alliance. The organization is a grassroots collection of members of the Torrance community who wish to convince nearby refineries to switch from MHF to safer "commercially-proven alternatives" such as ionic liquid catalysts.

Not only are ionic liquid catalysts described as environmentally friendly, but they have been proven to be less volatile than MHF.

One major roadblock to switching to alternatives is the current cost, which many local unions fear would cause refineries to reduce their workforces.

