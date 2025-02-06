  • Home Home

Gardener shares easy 'keyhole' trick for a bountiful harvest: 'Your garden looks beautiful'

by Sam Westmoreland
"THE best garden ever."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikToker took to the app to teach you how to get a massive harvest using a pretty simple trick. 

The scoop

Ginger Zee (@gingerzee) posted a video sharing their secret for getting a good harvest.

@gingerzee environmental home hack (pt. 2): build the perfect garden using keyhole composting 🌿♻️ #foryou #sustainability #sustainability #environment #home #homehacks #garden #composting ♬ Lofi - Domknowz

They explain that you place a small box in the center of your garden beds, fill it with food scraps, and top it with paper and cardboard. "That is like natural fertilizer," they say.

Ginger notes that using keyhole composting also means that you require a third of the water you'd otherwise use on your garden. If you do it the right way, they say, you may not even need to plant plants, as the seeds from the food scraps in the compost will grow in the bed.

How it's helping

Building your composting piles in smaller bits in each of your garden plots allows the nutrients from the compost to reach your new plants more quickly and more readily. It also avoids the potentially harmful chemicals that can come from commercial fertilizer.

Placing it in the center of your plots means the compost pile can trap and distribute water more evenly and more slowly than it would in a regular garden, allowing you to water less frequently and with less volume than a typical garden needs.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

This trick also helps you grow your own food. If you use the scraps and seeds from previous growth, you can save even more money on seeds and plants during your next planting cycle. 

What people are saying

Commenters loved Ginger's idea.

"THE best garden ever," one commenter said.

"Holy cow!" another said. "Nice haul so early in season."

"Your garden looks beautiful!" said a third.

