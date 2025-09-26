Officials unveil gargantuan energy plant the size of 185 football fields: 'A landmark achievement'

A new solar farm in Sweden is proof that when it comes to renewable energy, thinking big pays off.

With the launch of the Hultsfred Solar Farm, Sweden has taken a bold step toward a cleaner, more independent energy future, Interesting Engineering reported.

This energy plant, which is the size of about 185 American football fields, is now the country's largest utility-scale solar power installation. The farm has begun operations at Hultsfred Airport in the Småland region.

With help from French renewable energy leader Neoen and Swedish solar developer Alight, the solar farm is designed to generate about 100 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. That is enough to power over 18,000 Swedish homes.

The solar farm began feeding clean energy into the grid earlier this year and now operates at full capacity. This project is backed by a long-term power purchase agreement with H&M Group, which aims to source only renewable electricity by 2030.

While the Hultsfred Solar Farm marks a strong step forward, it's worth noting that H&M has faced several allegations of greenwashing, which is the act of making sustainability claims that critics say are misleading, per the Sustainable Fashion Forum.

Warren Campbell, Alight's CEO, said the farm is "a landmark achievement in Swedish renewable power production," per Interesting Engineering.

"Bringing this solar farm into operation with our partner Neoen and PPA offtaker H&M represents a milestone for us and demonstrates that the Swedish market can deliver large-scale, unsubsidized renewable energy fast," Campbell went on to say.

Large solar installations like this lower energy costs for local communities, add stability to the regional electrical grid, and boost energy independence by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

By replacing polluting fuels with clean solar energy, the farm will help cut planet-warming emissions and deliver a safer, healthier environment for residents.

If you are a homeowner, installing solar panels for your property is the ultimate home energy hack. Beyond being able to replicate the environmental benefits that the Hultsfred Solar Farm will bring to Sweden, solar often brings monthly energy bills down to near $0.

