Industry insiders issue a concerning prediction about America's growing energy bill crisis: 'How worried should we be?'

Electricity rates are climbing fast, and Americans are looking for alternatives to power their homes amid the uncertainty.

What's happening?

Prices are up 30% since 2020, Wired reported, "disrupting manufacturing, construction, transportation, and more."

Because electricity demand is expected to continue growing — other factors include volatile fuel prices, tariffs, and slow power grid updates — "your bills will likely rise further." Policy decisions, such as the Trump administration's backing of coal and shunning of renewable energy projects, could delay the arrival of cheaper energy as well.

"All of those factors are combining to create a scenario in which there could be long-lived year-over-year increases in electricity prices," said John Quigley, senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania's Kleinman Center for Energy Policy.

Why is this important?

Wired also noted that 80 million consumers have had to choose between paying their electric bills and covering health care and other expenses. It added that while energy costs have been up significantly in recent years, they have been steady since the turn of the century.

At some point in the future, though, costs will come down as clean energy usage replaces dirty energy reliance. "One of the key drivers for change is electrification, particularly light-duty vehicles," Geoffrey Blanford of the nonprofit Electric Power Research Institute told Wired.

Going solar is another great way to save money on home energy and lower planet-warming gases. Annual savings can reach over $3,000. But since installing solar panels can be prohibitively expensive, many homeowners turn to leasing them to access the benefits while avoiding massive upfront costs.

What's being done about rising energy costs?

While many people are turning to electric vehicles, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, bringing your monthly power bills down to or near $0.

