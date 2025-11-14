This groundbreaking company installs solar panels on Americans' homes without massive installation costs — here's how it works

Energy bills are constantly rising, and one of the best ways to get around that is to go solar. Solar panels convert abundant sunlight into electricity efficiently, without creating planet-warming pollution. One company that has been doing a lot to make solar more affordable in the U.S. is TCD partner Palmetto.

What is Palmetto?

Palmetto is a solar installation company operating in 31 states across America, from California to New Jersey. It has served over 500,000 customers and maintained high customer satisfaction for 14 years.

Palmetto both sells and leases solar panels, giving customers the opportunity to tap into thousands of dollars in solar savings with no upfront investment, offering solutions for every situation.

Why is going solar with Palmetto important?

Solar panels save homeowners money. When buying, they pay for themselves well before the end of the panels' lifespan, so all of the energy they generate after that and the bills they help you avoid are pure profit.





When leasing, you can lock in a set rate for your electricity. Plus, you won't be financially responsible for the panels' maintenance.

Meanwhile, you can feel good about doing your part for the planet by switching to clean energy that will help us reverse global warming.

How Palmetto helps save money on solar

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck on solar panel installation, Palmetto can help you save up to $10,000. Its trusted network of installers offers prices that average $10,000 below the market rate.

If the upfront cost of solar panels is still too daunting, Palmetto also has subscription plans with $0 down, including its LightReach program, which can reduce your utility rates by up to 20% and lock in a reliable, cheaper rate. For help deciding between leasing and buying, check out this guide. Palmetto also offers advice specific to your area.

If you're curious about all of your solar options, head to TCD's Solar Explorer. The hub will help you save money on going solar, connect with trusted partners, and understand all your options so that you can choose what's right for your situation.

