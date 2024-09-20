Company helps homeowners secure $14,000 in rebates: 'Our whole service is free'

"Our goal has always been to make clean energy more accessible and affordable for everyone."

It's becoming easier and easier to find affordable and clean energy sources online, and one of the biggest reasons is the advent of companies like EnergySage. EnergySage provides a marketplace that lets you scroll through the companies in your area and find the right option and price.

The solar energy company wants everyone to have affordable, clean energy. It gives people educational guides for home solar, community solar, heat pumps, and EV charging.

Many homeowners want to upgrade their homes with solar panels, but they can be costly. That's where a site like EnergySage comes in handy. Its marketplace is similar to the ones where you search for flight deals. Simply enter your zip code using its Rooftop Solar Quote Tool and let EnergySage show you all your options. The company even provides Energy Advisors to help you make the right decision for yourself and your family.

President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down, "Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

The initial installation can be expensive, costing you about $30,000, but EnergySage can also help you obtain tax rebates to save you money.

According to EnergySage, the average home needs about 11 kilowatts (kW) of energy to supply their home energy needs. You'll pay about $20,948 through its marketplace after tax rebates. For example, you'll get a $14,495 tax credit if you live in Wyoming.

In addition to saving money on installation, solar panels can also save you between $28,000 and $120,000 over 25 years.

According to the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, solar power is integral in reducing polluting gases and mitigating rising temperatures. It's crucial for protecting humans and wildlife.

EnergySage recently expanded its marketplace to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., so it can help even more people find the right solar power for them and save money with a tax break.

Hadlow said in a press release: "Our goal has always been to make clean energy more accessible and affordable for everyone, and this expansion allows us to reach an even larger audience."

