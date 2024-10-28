Frustrated customer sparks debate with photo of disappointing online order: 'This is infuriating'

"This is what ordering things online does."

Opening a package should be exciting, not filled with shock and frustration. A Reddit user recently shared an image showcasing an egregious example of packaging waste: an online order with individual bubble mailers for each small O-ring.

What's happening?

The post, which appeared on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, drew outrage from consumers fed up with wasteful packaging practices.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image and comments quickly highlighted the frustration surrounding excessive plastic waste from online retailers.

"This is what ordering things online does," one user commented.

Why is plastic packaging important?

Many products, from food to personal care items, are encased in plastic packaging, which often ends up in landfills or polluting our oceans.

Unlike other materials, plastic doesn't decompose. Instead, it breaks down into microplastics, affecting the environment and human health. In fact, global plastic waste is projected to nearly triple by 2060, emphasizing the need for more sustainable packaging solutions.

FROM OUR PARTNER How to cash in on your body's most abundant protein Did you know the body produces 1-2% less collagen protein per year, starting in your 30s? As the most abundant protein in the body, its decline is a major contributor to signs of aging. Luckily, you can help restore collagen levels with NativePath for cartilage support, joint relief, and skin and nail health — with no fillers or "junk." In one study, postmenopausal women who took 5 grams of collagen a day saw a 7% increase in bone density over the course of a year — that's just how powerful collagen replacement can be. Simply add two flavorless, easily dissolvable scoops to your favorite drink to get 18 grams of protein that promotes bone health, digestion, and more. 👏 Plus: TCD readers can get 45% off NativePath Collagen — along with free shipping. Learn more

By reducing our reliance on single-use plastics and opting for alternatives, we can help decrease plastic pollution and protect our planet.

Are online retailers doing anything about this?

While online retailers are supposedly pushing more sustainable packaging initiatives, not all seem to be committed.

In an investigation by Environment America and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, tracking devices were placed on 93 bundles of Amazon's plastic packaging. These were marked for store drop-off and deposited at various retailers.

🗣️ When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Unfortunately, the results were disappointing: Many of the trackers ended up in landfills and incinerators or were sent overseas, with only a fraction reaching facilities that could sort plastics for recycling. The investigation suggests that Amazon's claims about its packaging being recyclable may not be accurate.

What's being done about plastic packaging more broadly?

The best way to combat plastic waste produced by company packaging is to make individual changes.

"This is infuriating, but I personally never have trouble finding ways to reuse these. I'll stuff a bunch full of little toys and treats and give them out to my nieces and nephews, stuff like that. At least it's like, able to be reused," one commenter said under the Reddit post.

Another way to make a difference is by supporting brands that prioritize eco-friendly packaging. Some startups and companies are leading the charge by offering compostable or refillable packaging options.

Or, you can opt for food items that come in biodegradable packaging made from materials like seaweed, mycelium, or recycled fibers. These alternatives can significantly reduce plastic waste and are becoming more accessible as more companies adopt sustainable practices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.