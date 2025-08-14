City takes bold strides in major lawsuit against leading oil companies: 'Very significant'

"It will get a large amount of nationwide or even global attention."

Honolulu is making waves, but this time, it's in court. The Associated Press reported (via Daily Breeze) that the city and county are moving ahead with a lawsuit against some of the world's biggest oil companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell.

Though a trial is still a long way off, the case is more advanced than 30 similar nationwide lawsuits and could set the tone for how courts hold polluters accountable.

The suit claims that the oil companies misled the public about the risks of dirty energy sources. Since these are widely used across the world, they have contributed to rising sea levels and more extreme weather.

The city argues that pollution created largely through the burning of dirty energy sources such as oil and gas has burdened taxpayers and local infrastructure.

Hawai'i has experienced firsthand the effects of the warming planet. Human-caused pollution overheats Earth, melts glaciers, and expands ocean water.

According to the Hawaiian government, coastal erosion is forcing residents to retreat inland, while severe flooding is putting pressure on emergency response systems and aging infrastructure.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While the challenge is great, there's movement in the right direction. This legal action seeks damages, which could fund climate adaptation efforts, such as upgraded infrastructure and protections for vulnerable communities.

This legal strategy is gaining traction. Other cities across the United States have filed similar suits.

National policies including the Inflation Reduction Act and local climate resilience plans are helping cities transition away from dirty energy while preparing for the effects of extreme weather.

While the legal battle is far from over, Honolulu's case marks a step in the global effort to hold major polluters accountable. Michael Gerrard, the founder and faculty director of the Columbia University Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, identified the lawsuit as pivotal.

"The first trial in any of these cases will be very significant," said Gerrard, per the AP. "It will get a large amount of nationwide or even global attention because the oil companies have not yet had to take the stand and defend themselves in a trial."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.