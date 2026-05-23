Honda recalls nearly 60,000 vehicles over faulty camera systems

The problem was linked to adhesive separating from the rearview camera case.

Honda is recalling nearly 60,000 vehicles after a problem with the rearview camera system could leave drivers without a usable image while backing up.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda has issued a recall covering up to 59,887 vehicles across two models because the rearview camera image may appear distorted or disappear entirely while reversing, as reported by The Hill.

The recall covers 44,199 Honda Prologue vehicles from Oct. 10, 2023, to Sept. 3, 2025, as well as 15,688 Acura ZDX vehicles from Dec. 19, 2023, to Jan. 21, 2025.

According to The Hill, the manufacturer noted that drivers who see the "distorted or black" screen while using the rearview camera may be "increasing their risk of an accident or injury."

Honda reported that the problem was linked to adhesive separating from the rearview camera case.

The company said owners should receive a mailed notice on July 6, 2026, and another letter later when a repair is available.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Rearview cameras are an everyday safety tool that can help people avoid backing into cars, curbs, pets, cyclists, and pedestrians, especially in low-visibility situations. When that image goes blank or becomes unreliable, it opens the door for unsafe situations.

Over 200,000 Tesla vehicles were also recently recalled due to concerns that the rearview camera took too long to appear when drivers shifted into reverse, which could create a dangerous situation.

Honda said affected owners can take their vehicles to an official Honda dealer for a no-cost repair once the fix is ready.

In the meantime, drivers who think their vehicle may be included in the recall can look up their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the NHTSA website to confirm. Checking sooner rather than later can help owners stay informed and avoid missing future notices.

Owners can also watch for the mailed notification expected in July 2026 and follow up when the second letter arrives.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.