Honda confirms Prologue's end, leaving the brand without a fully electric model in the US

"Customer demand for EV models has shifted significantly over the past 18 months."

Despite a strong start just two years ago, Honda is getting ready to wind down the only fully electric vehicle it sells in the U.S.

Honda said Prologue sales will end with the 2026 model year, closing out the short run of a car that quickly became a recognizable name in the EV market.

What happened?

CarBuzz reported that the GM-built Prologue is set to be discontinued after the 2026 model year. Honda confirmed the news to InsideEVs.

When the phaseout happens, Honda's U.S. lineup would be left without a fully electric model, as the company's luxury Acura ZDX is gone and its 0 Series EVs remain canceled.

The Prologue had appeared to be an early success story. InsideEVs reported that Honda sold more than 33,000 Prologues in 2024, its first full year on sale, putting it among the country's best-selling non-Tesla EVs.

At the time, Honda leaned heavily on incentives, including a $7,500 price cut earlier this year after the federal EV tax credit expired, the outlet noted.

In a statement to InsideEVs, a Honda spokesperson explained the move.

"Customer demand for EV models has shifted significantly over the past 18 months," they said. "This decision allows us to better align our product offerings with the needs of our customers and market conditions, as well as our long-term goals."

Honda's explanation arrives during a wider industry reset in the U.S., with shrinking incentives and softer regulations prompting some automakers to slow EV launches or remove models from their lineups.

Why does it matter?

The decision leaves one fewer mainstream electric crossover option at a time when many households are looking for ways to cut fuel spending and reduce vehicle maintenance costs.

EVs can help families save money over time while reducing tailpipe pollution in neighborhoods already coping with unhealthy air.

As federal support fades and clean car policies loosen, newer vehicle technology becomes harder for buyers to afford and easier for automakers to scale back.

Slower EV adoption can mean a slower reduction in transport-related pollution, delayed investments in charging infrastructure, and fewer chances for consumers to benefit from cleaner transportation options.

If EV demand rebounds, InsideEVs noted the company could find itself scrambling to reenter a market that many industry observers still expect to grow.

What's being done?

Honda said it is shifting its focus toward hybrids for now while still leaving open the possibility of a future return to fully electric vehicles.

A Honda spokesperson relayed to InsideEVs that the company "will continue laying the groundwork for introducing a highly competitive EV hardware platform for the future, so that Honda will be well prepared to meet demand when it emerges."

For current Prologue owners, Honda said support is not going away. That includes dealer service, parts access, and warranty coverage, which could help ease concerns about owning a discontinued model.

Honda may be stepping away for now, but consumer demand for cheaper-to-run, lower-pollution vehicles has not disappeared.

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