Honda Odyssey recall hit with class action after side airbags allegedly blow on potholes and rough roads

In affected minivans, encounters with rough roads, potholes, or speed bumps could trigger the side airbags to deploy without a crash.

A class action complaint has been filed against Honda shortly after the company recalled about 440,000 Odyssey minivans for a defect that can make side airbags deploy even when no collision occurs.

According to the plaintiffs, the alleged defect has already been linked to injuries, costly repairs for some owners, and uncertainty about whether Honda's recall remedy will fully resolve the issue.

What happened?

The proposed class action covers 2018-2022 Honda Odyssey minivans in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas that were purchased or leased on or after May 25, 2017.

CarComplaints.com reported that Honda announced the recall roughly four weeks before the lawsuit was filed, following a federal investigation that began in October 2025.

Honda traced the problem to airbag electronic control units that were programmed incorrectly. In affected minivans, encounters with rough roads, potholes, or speed bumps could trigger the side airbags to deploy without a crash.

CarComplaints.com reported that Honda identified 25 injury reports and 130 warranty claims related to the defect among the 440,000 minivans between Jan. 24, 2017, and April 2, 2026. Honda also estimated that about 0.1% of those vehicles were at risk.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and states that recall letters had not yet been mailed when the lawsuit was filed.

Why does it matter?

An airbag unexpectedly deploying can injure occupants and leave drivers with a vehicle that may no longer feel safe to operate.

As summarized by CarComplaints.com, the plaintiffs say dealers often refused to pay for repairs even when warranty coverage applied, leaving customers to cover bills ranging from $3,000 to $11,000.

The complaint further argues that the recall may not fully correct the defect and that the issue has already hurt the vehicles' resale value.

What's being done?

CarComplaints.com reported that Honda told dealers either to update the electronic control unit software or replace the electronic control units. The company has also offered reimbursement for Odyssey owners who already paid for airbag-related repairs.

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