Honda recalls nearly 40,000 vehicles due to airbag safety risk

"Because air bags deploy very rapidly, serious or sometimes fatal injuries can occur."

Honda has recalled nearly 38,000 minivans across Canada over fears regarding "unexpected airbag deployment."

The Canadian government published a vehicle safety recall on the Transport Canada website on April 9 to address safety risks in Honda Odyssey models from the years 2018 through 2022.

According to the notice, "on certain vehicles, under certain conditions, a software problem could cause the side airbag(s) and side curtain airbag(s) to inflate unexpectedly." It added that "an airbag that deploys without a crash could create a risk of injury."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, has echoed the potential dangers of air bag deployment, explaining that "because air bags deploy very rapidly, serious or sometimes fatal injuries can occur if the driver or passenger is too close to — or comes in direct contact with — the air bag when it first begins to deploy." Yet, frontal air bags have saved more than 50,000 people over the last 30 years.

The NHTSA also underscored the importance of pairing properly-functioning air bags with seat belts, saying "air bags are not enough to protect you; in fact, the force of an air bag can seriously injure or even kill you if you're not buckled."

This recall comes as Honda weathers another recall from December of last year in which brake issues impacted roughly 11,000 Honda Acuras from 2016-2020.

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To see whether this Honda recall applies to you and your vehicle, you can use this Honda resource. The recall number is HQ59. Additionally, you can contact Honda directly to see if your car could be impacted by calling the number 1-888-946-6329.

Honda will be mailing owners notices to address the issue if relevant. For individuals who do receive the notice, they will be advised to take their vehicle into a dealership so that the problem can be fixed. This will include either replacement or reprogramming of the vehicle's supplemental restraint system.

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