New survey shows 3 in 4 American homeowners view solar panels as a strong investment: '[A] smart financial move'

Taking advantage of benefits that will soon be gone is crucial.

With utility bills on the rise, many Americans now believe solar is the way to go. A new survey from Aurora Solar showed that 75% of participants viewed solar panels as a good investment.

Aurora stated that an increasing number of people are viewing solar as a "smart financial move." This is no surprise when you realize just how beneficial switching to solar can be.

By making the switch, homeowners can finally lock in predictable energy costs, reduce or even eliminate their electricity bills, and potentially save tens of thousands of dollars over the system's lifetime.

For those new to solar, EnergySage offers a great free tool for getting quick solar estimations and quote comparisons.

One of the biggest reasons why homeowners in America are looking to make the switch to solar is the financial incentives for residential solar installations.

The Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) allows homeowners to deduct 30% of the total costs of a solar energy system from their federal taxes. For many households, this credit can amount to nearly $10,000 in savings according to estimates from EnergySage.

However, these incentives are on the ropes. Congress just passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which plans to eliminate these incentives by Dec. 31 of this year. This accelerates the previously planned phase-out schedule established by the Inflation Reduction Act, which had extended the credit through 2032.

With the future of solar uncertain, taking advantage of benefits that will soon be gone is crucial. EnergySage and its free tools are a great way to determine the best options for you without spending more than necessary.

EnergySage also offers an intuitive mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of residential solar panel systems by state, along with state-specific details on available solar incentives. This resource makes it easier to compare pricing and identify all the financial incentives you may qualify for.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.