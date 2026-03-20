Energy industry insider reveals why so many US homeowners are cutting ties with the grid

"The forces shaping the next chapter are bigger and more durable."

A new report suggests that Americans aren't just installing solar panels anymore — they're increasingly designing entire home energy systems that could lower utility bills, increase resilience, and accelerate the shift toward cleaner power.

The latest marketplace analysis from EnergySage found a surge in demand for home electrification technologies, including rooftop solar, battery storage, electric vehicle chargers, and heat pumps.

The company's 22nd Home Electrification Marketplace Report, which analyzed millions of consumer transactions across the United States from July through December 2025, highlights a growing movement toward integrated clean energy homes.

The industry is also entering a new stage as it moves beyond the years of heavy federal incentives. While tax credits helped jump-start the residential electrification market, new business models are emerging to keep momentum — including third-party ownership options like solar leases for those on a budget.

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For homeowners ready to invest in solar, EnergySage's free tools can help provide quick solar estimates from qualified contractors. These resources are valuable for anyone ready to take the next step on their journey toward cleaner, cheaper energy, as homeowners can save up to $10,000 on the purchase and installation of solar.

In addition, they can use EnergySage's free mapping tool to see which tax incentives are available and the average cost of a home solar system on a state-by-state basis.

Adding a backup battery system is also recommended, as it maximizes energy savings and enhances resilience to power outages. Make sure to check out EnergySage's battery system solutions and get competitive estimates from vetted installers.

"Federal incentives spent decades kickstarting the home electrification market, and they succeeded," Naman Trivedi, group CEO of EnergySage and VP of Home Energy at Schneider Electric, said in the press release.

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"But the forces shaping the next chapter are bigger and more durable — unprecedented electricity demand, rising utility rates, extreme weather, and grid strain are all resulting in the desire for energy independence. Homeowners are increasingly motivated by savings, resilience, and control, and that combination is more powerful than any single incentive."

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